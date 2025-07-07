Left Menu

Storm Alert: Thunderstorm Forecast for Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in Andhra Pradesh from July 7 to 11. The regions affected include North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema, with gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph. These conditions are expected to persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:26 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast on Monday predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds across various regions in Andhra Pradesh over the coming days, from July 7 to 11.

The weather advisory cautioned against potential storm activities in isolated areas, including North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema. Specific warnings highlighted the likelihood of thunderstorms with lightning in these regions, with gusty surface winds expected to reach between 40 and 50 kmph.

The forecast indicates persistent storm conditions throughout the designated period, affecting both coastal and inland territories such as Rayalaseema. The region continues to experience prevailing lower tropospheric westerly winds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

