Left Menu

Eastern China Universities Battle Extreme Heat: Student Health at Risk

Eastern Chinese universities are urgently upgrading dorms with air conditioning amid soaring temperatures. A heatwave in eastern China has resulted in health risks and infrastructure challenges. Qingdao University reported a heat stroke case and is among several institutions enhancing cooling facilities. China's power grid is heavily strained due to increased demand for air conditioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:13 IST
Eastern China Universities Battle Extreme Heat: Student Health at Risk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Universities in eastern China are racing to install air conditioning in dormitories as a heatwave grips the region, raising health concerns among students and staff. The soaring temperatures have led Qingdao University to announce plans for accommodation upgrades following a case of student heat stroke, as reported by Jimu News.

A tragic incident was reported at the same university, where a dormitory supervisor died showing signs of physical distress, although it remains uncertain if it's linked to the ongoing heatwave. With 28 areas in Henan and Shandong issuing severe heat alerts and Qingdao experiencing near-record temperatures of 40.5 degrees Celsius, the urgency for improved living conditions in educational institutions has intensified.

This extreme weather is straining China's power grid, which hit a record electricity load due to increased air conditioning usage. The situation underscores fears about the nation's preparedness for extreme weather events, which are believed to be exacerbated by climate change. A Lancet report cites approximately 50,900 heatwave-related deaths in China in 2022, but official figures remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025