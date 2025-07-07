Eastern China Universities Battle Extreme Heat: Student Health at Risk

Universities in eastern China are racing to install air conditioning in dormitories as a heatwave grips the region, raising health concerns among students and staff. The soaring temperatures have led Qingdao University to announce plans for accommodation upgrades following a case of student heat stroke, as reported by Jimu News.

A tragic incident was reported at the same university, where a dormitory supervisor died showing signs of physical distress, although it remains uncertain if it's linked to the ongoing heatwave. With 28 areas in Henan and Shandong issuing severe heat alerts and Qingdao experiencing near-record temperatures of 40.5 degrees Celsius, the urgency for improved living conditions in educational institutions has intensified.

This extreme weather is straining China's power grid, which hit a record electricity load due to increased air conditioning usage. The situation underscores fears about the nation's preparedness for extreme weather events, which are believed to be exacerbated by climate change. A Lancet report cites approximately 50,900 heatwave-related deaths in China in 2022, but official figures remain undisclosed.

