Typhoon Danas Unleashes Havoc Across Taiwan's West Coast

Typhoon Danas pummeled southern Taiwan with fierce winds and rain, causing two deaths and injuring over 630 people. Known for striking Taiwan's east coast, this typhoon hit the densely populated west, resulting in widespread damage and significant power outages. Preparations continue as Danas moves towards eastern China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:54 IST
Typhoon Danas unleashed its fury on Taiwan's southern region, causing unprecedented damage and major disruptions. Early Monday rains and winds claimed two lives, injured more than 630, and left a trail of destruction primarily on the densely inhabited west coast, which typically escapes such violent storms.

The once-mighty typhoon, with gusts reaching 220 kilometers per hour, caused shutdowns of businesses and schools along the southwestern coast. As it swept through Yunlin county, it left an astonishing 700 trees uprooted, tore down over 650 electric poles, and severely damaged three major electric towers, leading to a widespread power outage for 710,000 households.

While the Tainan Science Park, home to tech giants, avoided major damage, the typhoon is expected to hit eastern China soon. With flights cancelled and maritime activities suspended, Chinese authorities have heightened their emergency response as the storm nears Zhejiang and Fujian provinces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

