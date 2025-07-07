Delhi's High-Capacity Defense Against Flooding Unveiled

Preparing for the upcoming rainy season, Delhi's authorities have announced significant upgrades to a critical drainage system in the Indraprastha Estate area.

Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma confirmed the installation of new high-capacity pumps. These enhancements aim to manage rising water levels in the Yamuna River, ensuring floodwaters are effectively diverted and central parts of the city remain protected.

With past failures leading to significant flooding, particularly during high water levels, the government is taking proactive steps to prevent recurrences as monsoon approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)