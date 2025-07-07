Delhi's High-Capacity Defense Against Flooding Unveiled
Delhi's drainage system in the Indraprastha Estate has been upgraded ahead of the rainy season. High-capacity pumps have been installed to manage excess water from the Yamuna River and prevent flooding in central areas of the city, including ITO and Pragati Maidan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Preparing for the upcoming rainy season, Delhi's authorities have announced significant upgrades to a critical drainage system in the Indraprastha Estate area.
Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma confirmed the installation of new high-capacity pumps. These enhancements aim to manage rising water levels in the Yamuna River, ensuring floodwaters are effectively diverted and central parts of the city remain protected.
With past failures leading to significant flooding, particularly during high water levels, the government is taking proactive steps to prevent recurrences as monsoon approaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Balasore Floods: Relief and Rescue Efforts in Full Swing
Himachal Devastated: Flash Floods Sweep Away Lives and Livelihoods
Himalayan Havoc: Flash Floods and Cloudbursts Devastate Himachal Pradesh
Devastating Floods Hit Guizhou Province: Mass Evacuations and Emergency Response
Rescue Mission Amidst Torrential Downpour: Jammu and Kashmir Floods Spark Urgency