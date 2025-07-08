Giant Python Sighting Sparks Frenzy in Pilibhit

A tranquil day in Pihilbit district's Kalinagar area turned chaotic on Monday as residents stumbled upon a startling find—a 15-foot dead python afloat in the Kharja canal. The discovery soon turned into a spectacle, eliciting awe and bewilderment from the locals.

Acting promptly, the local forest department was notified, and a team led by Divisional Forest Officer Manish Singh arrived swiftly to retrieve the python's carcass. The cause of death still puzzles officials, with preliminary investigations indicating a natural demise.

The unprecedented sighting captivated public interest, drawing a crowd intent on capturing the moment on their mobile devices. The spectacle, however, led to unruly behavior, necessitating intervention by forest and local administrative personnel to restore order. Sightings of wildlife are common near the Kharja canal, but never has such an enormous python been seen in the waterway before.

(With inputs from agencies.)