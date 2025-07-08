Tragic Wall Collapse at Bageshwar Dham Homestay
A wall collapse at a homestay near Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur resulted in one fatality and ten injuries. Heavy rains caused the wall to collapse; three of the injured are in critical condition. The deceased has been identified as Anita Devi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A homestay wall collapse near Bageshwar Dham claimed one life and left ten injured in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed.
The tragedy occurred in Gada village due to heavy overnight rains, resulting in the death of Anita Devi and critically injuring three others, according to local police.
Those injured were rushed to the district hospital for immediate medical attention, said Bamitha police station's in-charge, Ashutosh Shroti.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement