Tragic Wall Collapse at Bageshwar Dham Homestay

A homestay wall collapse near Bageshwar Dham claimed one life and left ten injured in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed.

The tragedy occurred in Gada village due to heavy overnight rains, resulting in the death of Anita Devi and critically injuring three others, according to local police.

Those injured were rushed to the district hospital for immediate medical attention, said Bamitha police station's in-charge, Ashutosh Shroti.

