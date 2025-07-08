Mudslide Tragedy on China-Nepal Border: 17 Missing

A devastating mudslide struck the China-Nepal border region early Tuesday, leaving 17 people missing, according to local authorities. The natural disaster occurred at Gyirong Port in Tibet, a crucial hub along the border.

The mudslide hit around 5 am, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency. Of the missing, 11 individuals were reported on the Chinese side, and the remaining 6, identified as Chinese construction workers, were on the Nepali side.

Gyirong Port resides within Gyirong Township in Xigaze, located in the southwestern part of China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Rescue efforts and assessments of the situation are underway as officials try to locate and assist those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)