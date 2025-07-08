Left Menu

Mudslide Tragedy on China-Nepal Border: 17 Missing

A devastating mudslide struck the Gyirong Port area along the China-Nepal border in Tibet, leaving 17 people missing. The disaster occurred early Tuesday morning, impacting both Chinese and Nepalese territories. In total, 11 individuals went missing on the Chinese side, and 6 were Chinese workers on the Nepali side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating mudslide struck the China-Nepal border region early Tuesday, leaving 17 people missing, according to local authorities. The natural disaster occurred at Gyirong Port in Tibet, a crucial hub along the border.

The mudslide hit around 5 am, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency. Of the missing, 11 individuals were reported on the Chinese side, and the remaining 6, identified as Chinese construction workers, were on the Nepali side.

Gyirong Port resides within Gyirong Township in Xigaze, located in the southwestern part of China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Rescue efforts and assessments of the situation are underway as officials try to locate and assist those affected.

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

