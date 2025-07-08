Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Quarry: Ongoing Rescue Efforts Amidst Landslide Challenges

A tragic landslide at a quarry site led to the death of one worker, while rescue operations are underway for another trapped under debris. The efforts, which have faced interruptions due to ongoing rockslides, involve a specialized team and heavy machinery to retrieve the buried excavator and the worker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 08-07-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 14:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The rescue operation to free a worker trapped under a landslide at a quarry site faced setbacks as falling rocks forced a temporary suspension. Despite attempts with a crane from Kollam, progress remained stalled, awaiting additional heavy machinery.

District officials reported that ongoing landslides persistently hindered rescue efforts, despite the presence of a special team and a large crane. A second crane and more ropes are being sourced to assist in clearing the obstructing debris and facilitate the rescue.

The incident occurred when rocks collapsed onto an excavator during quarry operations, tragically claiming one life while another worker remains trapped. Officials, with support from the National Disaster Response Force, continue efforts amidst challenging conditions to reach the affected worker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

