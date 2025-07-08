Incessant Rainfall Paralyzes Gondia and Bhandara

Torrential rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Gondia and Bhandara districts on Tuesday, with roads inundated and remote villages cut off, say officials.

The Wainganga River in Bhandara surged beyond the danger level, prompting authorities to advise caution and restrict activities near water bodies.

In response, all floodgates of the Gosikhurd Dam in Bhandara and several gates of the Pujaritola Dam in Gondia have been opened. A landslide also obstructed the Nagpur-Raipur National Highway 53 at Masulkasa Ghat, where debris-clearing operations are underway.

Heavy rainfall disrupted transport routes linking Jawari-Kidangipaar, Girola-Ghategaon, and Ghatkuroda-Ghogra in Gondia, while many roads remain closed in Bhandara district.

Rajan Choubey, the district disaster management officer, reported that Gondia's 33 administrative circles experienced constant rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Deori circle recording the highest at 240.5 mm.

In Bhandara, the Wainganga River breached the danger level of 245 metres, with Lakhandur tehsil experiencing the heaviest rainfall at 164.7 mm.

