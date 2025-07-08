Left Menu

Crackdown on Unauthorized Constructions in Yeoor Hill

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is conducting a month-long survey to identify unauthorized non-residential constructions in Yeoor Hill, a region sensitive to ecological disruptions. The initiative aims to address unapproved commercial activities affecting the local environment, banning loud parties and other disruptive events. TMC plans to collaborate with law enforcement and environmental bodies for effective management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:58 IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has embarked on a significant month-long survey targeting unauthorised non-residential and commercial constructions in the ecologically sensitive Yeoor hill area, which adjoins the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

This initiative follows repeated violations, such as loud music, firecrackers, and unauthorised gatherings that have disrupted the region's ecological balance. 'Unauthorized commercial activities have surged in Yeoor, with loud parties extending late into the night, which contravenes the rules for environmentally sensitive zones,' said TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

The TMC aims to document all unauthorized constructions and assess the misuse of residential premises for commercial gains. In a collaborative effort involving the forest department and police, closure notices will be served to illegal setups. A coordination committee with various stakeholders, including NGOs, will be formed to ensure compliance and preserve the area's ecological integrity.

