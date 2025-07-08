Indian Cardiothoracic Surgeon Inducted into Esteemed Scientific Society

Dr. Lokeswara Rao Sajja, a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon from STAR Hospitals and the Sajja Heart Foundation, has achieved the honorary distinction of becoming an Associate Member of Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Honor Society. Founded in 1886, Sigma Xi honors significant contributions to scientific research and counts over 200 Nobel laureates among its esteemed members.

Selected through invitation, Dr. Sajja's admission into the society acknowledges his pioneering efforts in cardiovascular surgery, notably leading India's first multi-centre randomized cardiovascular trial and inventing a mechanical heart valve that eliminates the need for lifelong anticoagulation. His work holds international patents and marks a decisive moment in medical innovation.

This membership situates Dr. Sajja within a prestigious global network focused on advancing scientific collaboration. He expressed honor and commitment to fostering global biomedical research, emphasizing the progression of patient-centered research. This accolade highlights India's expanding role in the global scientific landscape, inspiring future generations in medical and scientific fields.