Paving Green Roads: Nitin Gadkari's Vision for Sustainable Highways

Union minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the importance of reducing vehicle pollution through alternative fuels and plantations. The government is pursuing environmental sustainability by utilizing waste in road construction and water conservation. NHAI aims to create green corridors and exceed plantation targets for a sustainable highway network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:35 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari urged all stakeholders to focus on reducing vehicle emissions by shifting towards alternative fuels and enhancing green efforts nationwide.

During an NHAI event, Gadkari highlighted the push for large-scale plantation and the use of 80 lakh tonnes of waste in road construction as key pollution-reduction strategies.

Additionally, NHAI's commitment to creating green corridors and launching extensive plantation projects underscores the government's vision for a sustainable highway network.

