Paving Green Roads: Nitin Gadkari's Vision for Sustainable Highways

Union minister Nitin Gadkari urged all stakeholders to focus on reducing vehicle emissions by shifting towards alternative fuels and enhancing green efforts nationwide.

During an NHAI event, Gadkari highlighted the push for large-scale plantation and the use of 80 lakh tonnes of waste in road construction as key pollution-reduction strategies.

Additionally, NHAI's commitment to creating green corridors and launching extensive plantation projects underscores the government's vision for a sustainable highway network.

