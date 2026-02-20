NHAI to Pioneer Cashless Highway Tolls by 2026

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to revolutionize toll payments by potentially discontinuing cash payments at highway toll plazas from April 2026. Commuters will be required to use digital methods such as FASTag and UPI to process toll transactions.

This shift towards a fully digital tolling ecosystem aims to consolidate the gains made in electronic toll collection. By eliminating cash transactions, NHAI seeks to enhance the efficiency and reliability of operations, easing commuting by improving lane throughput and reducing fee plaza congestion.

With over 98% of current toll transactions being processed electronically, this transition is expected to further streamline traffic management, minimize delays, and enhance the overall experience for highway users across over 1,150 toll plazas nationwide.