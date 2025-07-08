Hyundai and IIT Madras Launch 'HTWO' – A Hydrogen Revolution

The Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa announced the design of the Hyundai HTWO Innovation Centre on Tuesday, a Rs 180-crore hydrogen research facility at IIT Madras Discovery Campus.

This initiative is a result of a collaboration between the Tamil Nadu government, Hyundai Motor India, and IIT Madras, initiated during the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet in January 2024. The cutting-edge R&D hub is expected to boost innovation in green hydrogen technology by 2026.

Hyundai Motor India MD Unsoo Kim stated that the Centre would open up avenues for global collaboration, supporting India's green hydrogen ecosystem and contributing to carbon neutrality goals.