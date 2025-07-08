Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in West Bengal

Heavy rains lashed several southern districts of West Bengal, including the bustling city of Kolkata, leaving roads and low-lying areas waterlogged from early Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted further light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall due to a persistent low-pressure area accompanied by a strong monsoon flow.

Commuters experienced significant delays as incessant rain disrupted public transport services, with some areas receiving up to 111 mm of rainfall in 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)