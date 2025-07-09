Left Menu

Tragedy in Bihar: Father-Son Duo and Relative Die in Septic Tank Incident

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Samastipur district, three people, including a father-son duo, died after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning their septic tank. The deceased were identified as Daya Ram Shah, his son Radhey Shyam Kumar, and relative Umesh Shah. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samastipur | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic accident occurred in Bihar's Samastipur district, where three individuals lost their lives due to inhaling toxic gases from a septic tank. The victims included Daya Ram Shah, his son Radhey Shyam Kumar, and a relative, Umesh Shah.

The incident took place in Salha Buzurg village under Larjaghat police station's jurisdiction on a Tuesday evening. Local authorities, including Larjaghat police station Sub-Inspector Jitendra Kumar, reported that the three men fell unconscious while cleaning the tank.

Despite the efforts of villagers who retrieved the victims from the tank and transported them to the nearest hospital, they were pronounced dead upon arrival. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations and have commenced a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

