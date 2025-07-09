Rain Relief: Kashmir's Weather Respite

Heavy rains on Wednesday brought much-needed relief to many parts of Kashmir facing scorching heat wave conditions this week.

The region's weather office predicted ongoing rain showers over the next 36 hours, with some areas experiencing intense downpours. The current weather pattern is expected to last until Thursday.

Officials warned of potential flash floods, landslides, and rising water levels in rivers and streams, with low-lying areas at risk of waterlogging. The forecast predicts hot and humid conditions with light rain scattered across the valley from July 11 to 13.