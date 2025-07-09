Left Menu

Rain Relief: Kashmir's Weather Respite

Kashmir experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, providing relief from the recent heat wave. The weather department predicts continued rain for the next 36 hours, with potential for flash floods, landslides, and rising water levels in rivers and streams. Hot and humid conditions with light rain are expected to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-07-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 13:11 IST
Heavy rains on Wednesday brought much-needed relief to many parts of Kashmir facing scorching heat wave conditions this week.

The region's weather office predicted ongoing rain showers over the next 36 hours, with some areas experiencing intense downpours. The current weather pattern is expected to last until Thursday.

Officials warned of potential flash floods, landslides, and rising water levels in rivers and streams, with low-lying areas at risk of waterlogging. The forecast predicts hot and humid conditions with light rain scattered across the valley from July 11 to 13.

