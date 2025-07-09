European Heat Wave: An Ominous Reminder of Climate Change's Human Toll

A groundbreaking study has attributed approximately 1,500 fatalities in the recent European heat wave to human-induced climate change. Researchers from Imperial College and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine conducted the study, highlighting that these deaths were preventable if not for the burning of fossil fuels like oil, coal, and gas.

The study examined 12 cities across Europe, finding that temperatures were heightened by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius due to climate change, significantly impacting vulnerable populations, especially those aged 75 and older. Milan, Barcelona, and Paris saw the highest number of climate-induced fatalities, while Sassari, Frankfurt, and Lisbon experienced fewer deaths.

The findings extend previous work by rapidly connecting extreme weather events to climate change's impact, and emphasize the dire need for reducing fossil fuel reliance to mitigate health risks associated with increasing global temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)