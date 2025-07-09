Left Menu

Heatwaves Set to Intensify and Outlast Expectations

Heatwaves are projected to grow longer with a non-linear acceleration linked to fractional increases in global warming. A study in Nature Geoscience indicates that the longest and rarest heatwaves will extend the most, particularly in tropical regions, necessitating quicker adaptation measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:41 IST
A recent study has revealed that as global temperatures rise, heatwaves will not only become more frequent but will also last longer in an accelerating manner. The research underscores how even a slight increase in global temperatures can disproportionately extend the duration of heatwaves.

Published in Nature Geoscience, the study highlights the non-linear relationship between global warming and heatwave duration. With each fractional increase in temperature, the length of heatwaves extends more significantly than previously observered. This effect is expected to be particularly pronounced in tropical regions.

Researchers from the US and Chile employed climate models and data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts to project these trends. They warn that this acceleration demands quicker adaptation strategies, especially for regions experiencing the most extreme and prolonged heatwaves.

