Left Menu

Delhi Jal Board Revamps Decades-Old Pipelines to Combat Water Contamination

The Delhi Jal Board has launched a project to replace old water pipelines in eastern Delhi after a high court reprimand for supplying contaminated water. Tenders have been issued for localities like Yojna Vihar and Jagriti Enclave, with work set to begin promptly and complete by August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:54 IST
Delhi Jal Board Revamps Decades-Old Pipelines to Combat Water Contamination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a high court reprimand, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has initiated a project targeting the replacement of decades-old water pipelines in eastern parts of the capital. The court had criticized the DJB for effectively providing residents with 'sewage-mixed' water.

The DJB has now issued tenders to replace 35-year-old pipelines in several affected areas such as Yojna Vihar, Jagriti Enclave, and Gandhi Nagar. These updates aim to address the issue of corroded infrastructure causing water contamination, as discovered in previous inspections.

Initial groundwork is anticipated soon after finalizing tenders due by July 14-16. The overall project, including a specialized task in Yojna Vihar costing Rs 22 lakh, aligns with recent directives from officials to modernize the city's dated water infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025