Delhi Jal Board Revamps Decades-Old Pipelines to Combat Water Contamination

In response to a high court reprimand, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has initiated a project targeting the replacement of decades-old water pipelines in eastern parts of the capital. The court had criticized the DJB for effectively providing residents with 'sewage-mixed' water.

The DJB has now issued tenders to replace 35-year-old pipelines in several affected areas such as Yojna Vihar, Jagriti Enclave, and Gandhi Nagar. These updates aim to address the issue of corroded infrastructure causing water contamination, as discovered in previous inspections.

Initial groundwork is anticipated soon after finalizing tenders due by July 14-16. The overall project, including a specialized task in Yojna Vihar costing Rs 22 lakh, aligns with recent directives from officials to modernize the city's dated water infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)