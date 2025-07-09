Left Menu

Revolutionizing Surgery: AI-Guided Robot Achieves Milestone in Medical Procedures

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have developed an AI-guided robot capable of autonomously executing intricate phases of gallbladder operations. Tested on pig organs, the robot achieved 100% accuracy but was slower than human surgeons. This innovation may tackle surgeon shortages and enhance surgical precision.

09-07-2025
An AI-guided robot, developed at Johns Hopkins University, has demonstrated the ability to autonomously execute intricate phases of gallbladder surgery, researchers reported Wednesday. This marks a significant step forward in automated medical procedures, as the robot adapts intelligently to unforeseen surgical circumstances.

Unlike existing surgical robots, which require remote control by surgeons, this new system employs artificial intelligence to independently make critical decisions during operations. Axel Krieger, who spearheaded the project, compares it to an autonomous vehicle capable of navigating variable conditions.

The surgical robot was tested on pig gallbladders and livers, achieving a perfect success rate, though requiring more time than human surgeons. Proponents suggest that such technology could eventually help alleviate surgeon shortages and minimize human error, bringing consistent, high-quality care to underserved areas.

