Airbus Secures Spanish Military Satellite Contract and AI Robot Advances Surgery Autonomy

Airbus has been awarded a significant contract by Hisdesat, the Spanish satellite operator, to construct two PAZ-2 radar satellites for Spain's defense ministry. These satellites will deliver continuous radar imagery, aiding military intelligence and various civilian purposes such as disaster assessment. They will replace the PAZ satellite that has been operational since 2018.

In a separate advancement, an AI-steered robot has autonomously executed a complex segment of a gallbladder surgery, a groundbreaking achievement in the medical field. This robot, unlike its predecessors that required surgeon control, operates independently through artificial intelligence, allowing it to manage unexpected challenges during surgery.

The progress in these fields signifies notable achievements in satellite technology and robotic surgery, with potential broad applications in military, civilian, and medical sectors.