Airbus Secures Spanish Military Satellite Contract and AI Robot Advances Surgery Autonomy

Airbus' Defence and Space unit has been contracted to build two PAZ-2 radar satellites for Spain's defense. Meanwhile, an AI-guided robot successfully performed a gallbladder procedure autonomously, signaling a leap towards automated surgeries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Airbus has been awarded a significant contract by Hisdesat, the Spanish satellite operator, to construct two PAZ-2 radar satellites for Spain's defense ministry. These satellites will deliver continuous radar imagery, aiding military intelligence and various civilian purposes such as disaster assessment. They will replace the PAZ satellite that has been operational since 2018.

In a separate advancement, an AI-steered robot has autonomously executed a complex segment of a gallbladder surgery, a groundbreaking achievement in the medical field. This robot, unlike its predecessors that required surgeon control, operates independently through artificial intelligence, allowing it to manage unexpected challenges during surgery.

The progress in these fields signifies notable achievements in satellite technology and robotic surgery, with potential broad applications in military, civilian, and medical sectors.

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

