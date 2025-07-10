Left Menu

EU and US Strive for Low Tariff Trade Agreement

The European Union, led by President Ursula von der Leyen, is intensively negotiating with the United States to finalize an agreement focused on minimizing trade tariffs, thereby enhancing business stability.

In an ongoing effort to bolster economic relations, the European Union is relentlessly pursuing a trade agreement with the United States aimed at reducing tariffs. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, speaking in Rome, emphasized the importance of continuous negotiations to achieve this goal.

With both sides keen on fostering a stable business environment, discussions are centered around minimizing financial barriers that affect transatlantic trade. Von der Leyen stressed that maintaining low tariffs is crucial for providing the predictability that enterprises on both sides demand.

The EU's commitment to reaching an agreement underscores its proactive approach in ensuring mutually beneficial economic policies and strengthening ties with the U.S., thereby promoting growth and stability within the global market.

