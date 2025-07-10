Mittal Builders and HoABL Partner on $2,000 Crore Housing Project in Mumbai Region
Mittal Builders and House of Abhinandan Lodha have partnered to develop a major housing project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The joint venture involves an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, with over 4,600 residences and high-street retail planned on an 11-acre site in Naigaon by 2025-26.
Mittal Builders has announced a collaboration with the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) for a significant housing project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, requiring an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.
The development, under a Joint Development Agreement (JDA), spans 11 acres and will include 30 lakh sq ft of space featuring 4,600 apartments and high-street retail, aiming for a 2025-26 launch.
Rahul Mittal of Mittal Builders highlighted Naigaon as a burgeoning growth center, with efforts to create a fully integrated urban area. Mittal Builders, well-versed in large-scale projects, partners with HoABL to leverage their combined expertise.
