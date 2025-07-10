Mittal Builders and HoABL Partner on $2,000 Crore Housing Project in Mumbai Region

Mittal Builders has announced a collaboration with the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) for a significant housing project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, requiring an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

The development, under a Joint Development Agreement (JDA), spans 11 acres and will include 30 lakh sq ft of space featuring 4,600 apartments and high-street retail, aiming for a 2025-26 launch.

Rahul Mittal of Mittal Builders highlighted Naigaon as a burgeoning growth center, with efforts to create a fully integrated urban area. Mittal Builders, well-versed in large-scale projects, partners with HoABL to leverage their combined expertise.