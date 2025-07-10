Triumph Amidst the Rubble: L.A. Tunnel Workers Escape Collapse

A remarkable escape unfolded in Los Angeles when thirty-one construction workers emerged unscathed from a collapsed portion of a vast industrial tunnel. Officials hailed it as a blessing, given earlier fears of a much worse outcome.

The incident, monitored by the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts, happened at a distance from the tunnel's primary entrance. Workers navigated through over 19 meters of loose soil to reach safety, aided by aerial rescues.

No significant injuries were reported. Investigations into the collapse are ongoing, and work on the $700 million project is suspended until further safety evaluations are conducted. Authorities praised the workers' calm efficiency during the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)