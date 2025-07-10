Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Gujarat Bridge Collapse Claims 16 Lives

A bridge collapse over the Mahisagar river in Gujarat's Vadodara district has resulted in 16 fatalities, with search efforts underway for missing persons. The incident occurred when a four-decade-old bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara districts caved in, causing vehicles to fall into the river.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Vadodara district as a bridge over the Mahisagar river collapsed, claiming the lives of 16 individuals. The collapse happened near Gambhira village, causing several vehicles to plunge into the river below. Rescue operations for three to four missing persons continue, officials report.

Vadodara District Superintendent of Police, Rohan Anand, confirmed the recovery of 16 bodies, while efforts to locate the missing are ongoing. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are actively involved in the search, extending efforts up to four kilometers downstream despite challenging conditions like rain and heavy mud.

The bridge, a crucial link between central Gujarat and the Saurashtra region, caved in during early hours on Wednesday. Among the nine individuals rescued, five are receiving medical treatment, although none are in critical condition, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

