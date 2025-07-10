Wall Street's Mixed Day: Tech Slows, Airlines Soar
Wall Street experienced a mixed opening on Thursday. While Nvidia's significant growth slowed, airline stocks rose sharply after Delta's positive forecast. The Dow Jones fell slightly, the S&P 500 was almost unchanged, and the Nasdaq saw a modest gain in early trading.
Wall Street opened with mixed results on Thursday as investors paused following Nvidia's recent significant gains. Meanwhile, airline stocks experienced a boost, driven by Delta's optimistic outlook.
At the onset, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a minor decline of 68.24 points, equivalent to a drop of 0.15%, settling at 44,390.06 points.
The S&P 500 edged down by 0.83 points, approximately 0.01%, reaching 6,262.43 while the Nasdaq Composite fared better, increasing by 21.29 points, or 0.10%, to hit 20,632.63.
