Global Leaders Unite to Combat Climate Change Crisis: Call for Urgent Action

Climate change took center stage as diplomats from eight countries, including Spain, Uruguay, and Italy, called for immediate global action at an international conclave on Thursday. The gathering underscored the urgent threat that climate change poses to humanity and the need for focused interventions.

India Meteorological Department's Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, emphasized the role of human-induced greenhouse gas emissions in the escalating crisis, highlighting the correlation between these emissions and extreme weather events. He noted the negative impact on agriculture and fisheries and advocated for sustainable development practices and early warning systems in vulnerable regions.

High-level representatives from smaller nations like Seychelles and Guyana, which suffer disproportionately from climate change, demanded global recognition and compensation for their conservation efforts. The conclave highlighted both the global responsibility to combat climate change and the pressing need for innovative, sustainable solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)