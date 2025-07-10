Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite to Combat Climate Change Crisis: Call for Urgent Action

Ambassadors and diplomats from eight countries urged global action to tackle climate change. They emphasized its harsh impacts, including extreme weather and economic effects. The discussion highlighted the need for sustainable practices and early warning systems. Small nations like Seychelles suffer the most, despite contributing the least to global warming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:03 IST
Global Leaders Unite to Combat Climate Change Crisis: Call for Urgent Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Climate change took center stage as diplomats from eight countries, including Spain, Uruguay, and Italy, called for immediate global action at an international conclave on Thursday. The gathering underscored the urgent threat that climate change poses to humanity and the need for focused interventions.

India Meteorological Department's Director General, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, emphasized the role of human-induced greenhouse gas emissions in the escalating crisis, highlighting the correlation between these emissions and extreme weather events. He noted the negative impact on agriculture and fisheries and advocated for sustainable development practices and early warning systems in vulnerable regions.

High-level representatives from smaller nations like Seychelles and Guyana, which suffer disproportionately from climate change, demanded global recognition and compensation for their conservation efforts. The conclave highlighted both the global responsibility to combat climate change and the pressing need for innovative, sustainable solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025