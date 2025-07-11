Left Menu

Flash Flood Fury: Texas Hill Country's Deadly Deluge

Six days after devastating flash floods in Texas Hill Country, over 160 individuals remain missing, and the confirmed death toll is at least 120. Authorities and volunteers tirelessly search for survivors. Past events and experts suggest the numbers might vary as communication issues and crowded databases complicate record-keeping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 00:40 IST
Six days after catastrophic flash floods hit Texas Hill Country, the death toll has reached at least 120, with over 160 individuals still unaccounted for. Search teams and volunteers continue their efforts, combing through the remnants of communities devastated by the natural disaster.

Historically, the number of people initially reported missing in such events often exceeds the final count, as shown in previous disasters like the 2018 wildfires in California and the 2023 fires in Lahaina. Experts attribute discrepancies to challenges in communication and the initial rise in names reported to authorities and online platforms.

Authorities, especially in Kerr County, where floodwaters caused havoc, face scrutiny over early response measures. The disaster has prompted legislative action for better flood preparedness and relief efforts, while communities rally in mourning and remembrance of those lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)

