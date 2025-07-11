Left Menu

Tragic House Collapse Amidst Heavy Rainfall in Uttar Pradesh

A 19-year-old girl died and three others were injured when a roof collapsed in Pathantola, Uttar Pradesh. Heavy rain contributed to the incident. The victims were trapped in the debris, and Sabina was pronounced dead at the hospital. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse.

Budaun | Updated: 11-07-2025 01:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Pathantola, Uttar Pradesh, where a 19-year-old girl lost her life and three others were injured after the roof of a house collapsed. The accident took place amidst heavy rainfall, compounding the severity of the situation.

Arshad's wife, Shakeela, along with his children Moni and Aarish, were sleeping in the room with Sabina, Arshad's niece who was visiting, when the roof suddenly gave way. All four individuals became trapped under the fallen debris.

Additional District Magistrate Prempal Singh confirmed that all the victims were extracted from the rubble and immediately taken to the hospital. Sadly, Sabina was declared dead upon arrival. The local police and revenue team have commenced an investigation to discern the cause behind this devastating collapse.

