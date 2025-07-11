New Zealand Braces for Severe Weather as Emergency Declared

Heavy rain and fierce gusts battered New Zealand on Friday as a cold front swept across the country, prompting warnings of potential floods and landslides. The northern parts of both the South Island and North Island face a particularly high risk, according to the national weather bureau's latest forecast.

The MetService has predicted wind speeds could soar to 120 kph (75 mph) in certain areas, with the likelihood of severe thunderstorms later in the day. In response, the Nelson Tasman region has declared a local emergency for the second time in two months, as officials caution that rivers may swell rapidly due to saturated grounds from last month's floods.

Authorities have advised motorists to avoid travel and urged residents in the Nelson Tasman area to be ready to evacuate if the situation feels dangerous. "The risks are simply not worth it in these conditions," stated the Tasman District Council on social media, noting several road closures stemming from fallen trees and surface flooding.

