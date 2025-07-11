Tragic Building Collapse Claims Life in Delhi's Azad Market
A tragic incident in Delhi's Azad Market resulted in the death of a 46-year-old man named Manoj Sharma, as a three-storey building collapsed early Friday morning. The building, housing multiple shops, collapsed around 1:56 AM, with emergency services responding swiftly to the distress call.
A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Azad Market as a 46-year-old man lost his life following the collapse of a three-storey building during the early hours of Friday. The fire services official reported the incident promptly.
The victim, identified as Manoj Sharma, was found amidst the debris, a grim reminder of the disaster's impact. Authorities received the distress call at 1:56 AM, triggering a swift response from emergency crews.
The building, known for housing multiple shops, added to the complexity of the situation, raising concerns over safety and structural integrity in the bustling market area.
