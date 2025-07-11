Left Menu

Tragic Building Collapse Claims Life in Delhi's Azad Market

A tragic incident in Delhi's Azad Market resulted in the death of a 46-year-old man named Manoj Sharma, as a three-storey building collapsed early Friday morning. The building, housing multiple shops, collapsed around 1:56 AM, with emergency services responding swiftly to the distress call.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 10:19 IST
Tragic Building Collapse Claims Life in Delhi's Azad Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Azad Market as a 46-year-old man lost his life following the collapse of a three-storey building during the early hours of Friday. The fire services official reported the incident promptly.

The victim, identified as Manoj Sharma, was found amidst the debris, a grim reminder of the disaster's impact. Authorities received the distress call at 1:56 AM, triggering a swift response from emergency crews.

The building, known for housing multiple shops, added to the complexity of the situation, raising concerns over safety and structural integrity in the bustling market area.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025