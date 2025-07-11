Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse Claims Life in Delhi

A man named Manoj Sharma, 46, died when a three-storey building collapsed in the Bada Hindu Rao area. The building, which housed several shops, fell in the early hours of Friday. Emergency services were alerted at 1.56 am, with fire officials recovering Sharma's body from the debris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 10:32 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse Claims Life in Delhi
building
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident early Friday, a three-storey building in Delhi's Bada Hindu Rao area collapsed, claiming the life of a 46-year-old man. The building, which housed various shops, fell apart in the early hours, prompting an immediate response from fire services.

The victim, identified as Manoj Sharma, was found dead in the rubble. Authorities reported that they received the distress call at 1.56 am. Upon arrival, rescue teams worked tirelessly to retrieve Sharma's body from the debris.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the collapse, as the local community grasps the magnitude of the disaster. Efforts are underway to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of nearby structures.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025