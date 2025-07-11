Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse Claims Life in Delhi
A man named Manoj Sharma, 46, died when a three-storey building collapsed in the Bada Hindu Rao area.
In a tragic incident early Friday, a three-storey building in Delhi's Bada Hindu Rao area collapsed, claiming the life of a 46-year-old man. The building, which housed various shops, fell apart in the early hours, prompting an immediate response from fire services.
The victim, identified as Manoj Sharma, was found dead in the rubble. Authorities reported that they received the distress call at 1.56 am. Upon arrival, rescue teams worked tirelessly to retrieve Sharma's body from the debris.
Officials continue to investigate the cause of the collapse, as the local community grasps the magnitude of the disaster. Efforts are underway to prevent future incidents and ensure the safety of nearby structures.
