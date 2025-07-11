Bengaluru's Bold Plan: Feeding Street Dogs to Combat Aggression

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched an unprecedented initiative to feed street dogs to curb aggression and enhance public safety. The program involves serving chicken and rice meals to around 4,000 dogs across eight zones at an estimated cost of Rs 2.8 lakh.

This initiative has ignited mixed reactions among Bengalureans, with social media flooded with memes and jokes touching on diverse themes, including the city's traffic woes and cultural divides. While some citizens support the BBMP's move, others echo Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's call to relocate dogs to shelters for safety.

Karnataka Congress General Secretary Lavanya Ballal Jain argued for adopting street dogs, highlighting the strength and resilience of indigenous breeds. The BBMP aims to use this feeding program alongside broader strategies like rabies elimination, birth control, and vaccination to address the city's stray dog population effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)