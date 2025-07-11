Left Menu

Bengaluru's Bold Plan: Feeding Street Dogs to Combat Aggression

In Bengaluru, the civic body BBMP has initiated a program to feed street dogs across all eight zones with chicken and rice in an attempt to reduce aggression and improve public safety. The initiative has sparked mixed reactions, with some citizens supporting it while others advocate for dogs to be relocated to shelters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:02 IST
Bengaluru's Bold Plan: Feeding Street Dogs to Combat Aggression
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched an unprecedented initiative to feed street dogs to curb aggression and enhance public safety. The program involves serving chicken and rice meals to around 4,000 dogs across eight zones at an estimated cost of Rs 2.8 lakh.

This initiative has ignited mixed reactions among Bengalureans, with social media flooded with memes and jokes touching on diverse themes, including the city's traffic woes and cultural divides. While some citizens support the BBMP's move, others echo Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's call to relocate dogs to shelters for safety.

Karnataka Congress General Secretary Lavanya Ballal Jain argued for adopting street dogs, highlighting the strength and resilience of indigenous breeds. The BBMP aims to use this feeding program alongside broader strategies like rabies elimination, birth control, and vaccination to address the city's stray dog population effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025