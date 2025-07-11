A Banquet for Bengaluru's Strays: A Civic Initiative Sparks Debate

In the heart of Bengaluru, 'Protein' Prabhu has garnered attention for his six-year commitment to feeding local wildlife. Every noon, without fail, he arrives at the Indian Institute of Statistics with a basket of bananas for the resident monkeys. As night falls, Prabhu turns his attention to around 30 stray dogs, ensuring they too receive nourishment.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched an initiative to provide chicken and rice to strays citywide, aiming to mitigate aggression—a strategy costing Rs 2.8 lakh. This unprecedented move has divided public opinion, with social media buzzing with humor and debate. While many support BBMP's decision, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has voiced concerns, suggesting relocation to shelters for stray dogs, deeming free-roaming strays a hazard.

Meanwhile, BBMP Special Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishor defends the initiative, highlighting its role in a broader plan to eradicate rabies by 2030, including birth control and vaccinations. He emphasizes targeted feeding and improved safety in high-risk areas, with the goal of more easily identifying aggressive dogs for further care.

