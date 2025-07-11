Delhi's Bold Step: Waste-to-Energy Facility at Ghazipur

In a significant move towards sustainable energy, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced plans for a Waste-to-Energy facility at Ghazipur, one of the city's major landfills. The project will operate under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, emphasizing scientific waste management and energy production.

This initiative, as per the Notice Inviting Tenders dated July 9, aligns with the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016. By reaching out to private developers through a competitive bidding process, the MCD aims to implement the facility on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

Targeting the environmental challenges due to the massive waste accumulation at Ghazipur, the facility intends to convert a portion of the city's solid waste into usable energy. Interested parties can view the detailed tender document and participate in a pre-bid meeting on July 29. The final bid submission deadline is August 18, 2025.

