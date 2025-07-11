Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Step: Waste-to-Energy Facility at Ghazipur

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is planning a Waste-to-Energy facility at the Ghazipur dumpsite under a Public-Private Partnership. This initiative aligns with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, aiming to convert waste into energy, reducing landfill dependence. The tendering process invites private developers through transparent, competitive bidding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:36 IST
Delhi's Bold Step: Waste-to-Energy Facility at Ghazipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards sustainable energy, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced plans for a Waste-to-Energy facility at Ghazipur, one of the city's major landfills. The project will operate under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, emphasizing scientific waste management and energy production.

This initiative, as per the Notice Inviting Tenders dated July 9, aligns with the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016. By reaching out to private developers through a competitive bidding process, the MCD aims to implement the facility on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

Targeting the environmental challenges due to the massive waste accumulation at Ghazipur, the facility intends to convert a portion of the city's solid waste into usable energy. Interested parties can view the detailed tender document and participate in a pre-bid meeting on July 29. The final bid submission deadline is August 18, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025