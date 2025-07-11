Left Menu

France's Rising Drowning Cases: A Heatwave's Toll

France's public health authority reports a 58% increase in drowning deaths from June 1 to July 2, attributed to a heatwave. In total, 429 drownings were recorded, a 95% rise compared to the previous year. The surge is linked to increased visitation to swimming areas during the warm spell.

Updated: 11-07-2025 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  France
  • France

France has witnessed a dramatic rise in drowning deaths, with the country's public health authority reporting over 100 fatalities between June 1 and July 2, marking a staggering 58% increase compared to the same period last year. This surge correlates with the unusually warm weather observed at the end of June.

According to Sante Publique, the total number of drownings during this interval reached 429, representing a significant 95% uptick from the previous year's figures. This alarming increase coincides with a period of high temperatures, causing many to seek relief at swimming locations across the nation.

The heatwave affecting large parts of Europe, including France, concluded on July 2 and has been largely blamed for these incidents. It's part of a broader climatic trend impacting the continent, where scientists reported 2,300 heat-related deaths across 12 cities. Such conditions underscore the urgent need for heightened awareness and preventive measures for public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

