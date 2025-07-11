Left Menu

Final Frontiers: Axiom-4's Pioneering Experiments on the ISS

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew are advancing significant scientific experiments during their final days aboard the ISS, which could redefine space exploration. The mission includes studying microalgae for future space missions and assessing cerebral blood flow and radiation exposure impacts on astronauts' health.

Updated: 11-07-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:30 IST
In the final days of their mission, Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 team are at the forefront of advancing space research on the International Space Station (ISS). Their experiments promise to reshape the future of space exploration, making critical strides in several scientific domains.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon, which delivers the four-astronaut crew to the ISS, arrived on June 26. It is poised for undocking, scheduled for July 14, according to Axiom Space, the mission's leading force. Preparations are underway for the crew's return journey to Earth, involving a systematic process of tests and suits checks in anticipation of their departure.

Key experiments include a focus on microalgae's potential to support future space missions with food, oxygen, and biofuels. The crew is also engaged in understanding how space affects human physiology and cognitive function, including an examination of cerebral blood flow. These studies are crucial for the future of long-duration missions.

Latest News

