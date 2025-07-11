Final Frontiers: Axiom-4's Pioneering Experiments on the ISS

In the final days of their mission, Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 team are at the forefront of advancing space research on the International Space Station (ISS). Their experiments promise to reshape the future of space exploration, making critical strides in several scientific domains.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon, which delivers the four-astronaut crew to the ISS, arrived on June 26. It is poised for undocking, scheduled for July 14, according to Axiom Space, the mission's leading force. Preparations are underway for the crew's return journey to Earth, involving a systematic process of tests and suits checks in anticipation of their departure.

Key experiments include a focus on microalgae's potential to support future space missions with food, oxygen, and biofuels. The crew is also engaged in understanding how space affects human physiology and cognitive function, including an examination of cerebral blood flow. These studies are crucial for the future of long-duration missions.

