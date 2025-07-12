Revolutionizing Power: Underground Electricity Project Unveiled

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a groundbreaking pilot project on Saturday in her Shalimar Bagh constituency, aiming to eliminate overhead power lines by relocating them underground in the BH Block, Janta Flats Colony.

The project, with a significant budget of Rs 8 crore, is slated for completion within three months, promising a transformation of the densely populated area by removing the unsightly and hazardous web of aerial wires.

Furthermore, Power Minister Ashish Sood emphasized that the initiative will ensure a safe and uninterrupted electricity supply, regardless of weather conditions, marking a critical improvement in the local infrastructure.