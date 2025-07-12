Left Menu

Revolutionizing Power: Underground Electricity Project Unveiled

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a project to transfer overhead power lines underground in the Janta Flats Colony, Shalimar Bagh. The initiative, costing Rs 8 crore, aims to improve safety and reliability of electricity supply. Power Minister Ashish Sood supports the move for consistent energy delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 12:23 IST
Revolutionizing Power: Underground Electricity Project Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a groundbreaking pilot project on Saturday in her Shalimar Bagh constituency, aiming to eliminate overhead power lines by relocating them underground in the BH Block, Janta Flats Colony.

The project, with a significant budget of Rs 8 crore, is slated for completion within three months, promising a transformation of the densely populated area by removing the unsightly and hazardous web of aerial wires.

Furthermore, Power Minister Ashish Sood emphasized that the initiative will ensure a safe and uninterrupted electricity supply, regardless of weather conditions, marking a critical improvement in the local infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025