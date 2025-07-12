Left Menu

Tragic Building Collapse in Delhi: Rescue Efforts Underway

A building collapse in northeast Delhi resulted in two fatalities and eight injuries, including a one-year-old. The owner and his wife were among the deceased. Multiple agencies, including the NDRF, are conducting rescue operations, with locals initially assisting. Efforts continue to free individuals still trapped under debris.

Updated: 12-07-2025 13:11 IST
A tragic building collapse occurred in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi on Saturday, resulting in two deaths and injuries to eight others, including a one-year-old infant. Rescue operations are ongoing, with some individuals still feared trapped under the debris, according to officials.

The building's owner and his wife were found deceased at the site, and eight injured individuals have been transported to a hospital. Agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are actively working at the scene, with initial rescue efforts aided by local residents who were out for their morning walks.

Despite being challenged by narrow lanes, emergency services continue their work amidst the dust and debris. Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari has highlighted the difficulties posed by the congested location while urging the public to steer clear of the area during ongoing operations.

