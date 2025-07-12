Students' Miracle Escape as Bus Plunges into Himachal Ditch
Fifteen students narrowly escaped injury when their school bus fell into a ditch in Himachal Pradesh, India. Quick response from locals ensured their safety. The accident occurred due to a collapsed culvert. Police have begun investigating the incident, and no injuries were reported among the children.
Fifteen schoolchildren had a miraculous escape on Saturday when their bus fell into a ditch near Samoor village in Himachal Pradesh, officials confirmed. The incident occurred in Una district, where the vehicle encountered a caving-in culvert on the main road.
Local residents, upon hearing the students' distress, swiftly moved to assist, ensuring the children's safety and arranging alternative transport home. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Authorities acted quickly, gathering information from witnesses and the bus crew to investigate the culvert collapse. The Una Police has registered a case, and further inquiry is ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
