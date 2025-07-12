AI Eyes: Transforming Delhi’s Security Landscape
Delhi's streets will see 3,500 AI-enabled cameras come online as part of the 'Safe City' project. This initiative aims to improve public safety, particularly for women, by using real-time analytics to detect and respond to threats such as gunfire, crowd gatherings, and suspicious activities.
Come October 1, Delhi's streets will be monitored by over 3,500 AI-enabled cameras as part of the 'Safe City' project, marking a significant step in enhancing the capital's public safety infrastructure.
The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Home Affairs, aims to address surveillance gaps following the infamous Kanjhawala incident, where a woman was dragged by a car, highlighting the critical need for better urban safety measures.
Equipped with advanced Artificial Intelligence Video Analytics (AIVA), these cameras are designed to provide real-time alerts on various potential threats, including shootings, crimes against women, and abandoned objects, ensuring proactive policing and a swift response from authorities.
