AI Eyes: Transforming Delhi’s Security Landscape

Come October 1, Delhi's streets will be monitored by over 3,500 AI-enabled cameras as part of the 'Safe City' project, marking a significant step in enhancing the capital's public safety infrastructure.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Home Affairs, aims to address surveillance gaps following the infamous Kanjhawala incident, where a woman was dragged by a car, highlighting the critical need for better urban safety measures.

Equipped with advanced Artificial Intelligence Video Analytics (AIVA), these cameras are designed to provide real-time alerts on various potential threats, including shootings, crimes against women, and abandoned objects, ensuring proactive policing and a swift response from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)