Tragedy in Delhi: Community Responds to Building Collapse

A catastrophic building collapse in Delhi's Welcome area claimed six lives, including a mother and her two-year-old daughter, early Saturday morning. The affected family had been living there for several years, with three members working in a dry-cleaning business.

As rescue efforts were underway, neighbors and volunteers, including the Gareeb Nawaz Relief Foundation, worked tirelessly to clear debris and comfort family members awaiting news. The building's collapse has raised concerns about the neighborhood's structural integrity, with other buildings now showing cracks.

Authorities are investigating poor drainage and infrastructure as potential causes of the collapse. The incident has spotlighted the community's resilience, as locals band together, offering help and hope in the aftermath of the tragedy.