Tragedy in Delhi: Community Responds to Building Collapse

A four-storey building collapse in Delhi's Welcome area resulted in the tragic death of six individuals, including a two-year-old girl. Locals and volunteers immediately began rescue efforts, highlighting community spirit. Investigation continues into the cause, with initial blame on poor drainage and structural weaknesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:12 IST
A catastrophic building collapse in Delhi's Welcome area claimed six lives, including a mother and her two-year-old daughter, early Saturday morning. The affected family had been living there for several years, with three members working in a dry-cleaning business.

As rescue efforts were underway, neighbors and volunteers, including the Gareeb Nawaz Relief Foundation, worked tirelessly to clear debris and comfort family members awaiting news. The building's collapse has raised concerns about the neighborhood's structural integrity, with other buildings now showing cracks.

Authorities are investigating poor drainage and infrastructure as potential causes of the collapse. The incident has spotlighted the community's resilience, as locals band together, offering help and hope in the aftermath of the tragedy.

