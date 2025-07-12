Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Shines in Swachh Survekshan 2024 with National Awards

Seven urban local bodies in Chhattisgarh have been awarded national recognition under Swachh Survekshan 2024 for outstanding cleanliness performance. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards in New Delhi. The Chief Minister emphasized that the recognition resulted from collective efforts across various levels of governance to maintain clean and beautiful cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Seven urban local bodies in Chhattisgarh have earned national accolades for their exemplary performance in cleanliness, as part of the Swachh Survekshan 2024 initiative. This annual survey by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs evaluates sanitation levels across Indian cities.

The awards will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu in a New Delhi ceremony on July 17. Notable recognitions include Bilaspur, Kumhari, and Bilha, as well as Raipur for state-level excellence in cleanliness.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai credited the coordinated efforts of the Urban Administration and Development Department and projected continued recognition for Chhattisgarh in the national cleanliness movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

