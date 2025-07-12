Tragic Incident: Tree Collapse Claims Lives of Two Students in Uttarakhand
Two students, Aarav Bisht and Mansi, lost their lives when a tree fell on them during heavy rains in Tehri district, Uttarakhand. The incident happened while they were returning from school. Both were from Nel Pilkhi village and attended Government Inter College, Ghumetidhar.
In a tragic incident, two students lost their lives after a tree fell on them during heavy rains in the Ghansali area of Tehri district, Uttarakhand, on Saturday.
The unfortunate event occurred at noon when Aarav Bisht, 16, a class 10 student, and Mansi, 14, a class 9 student, were struck by the tree. They were en route home from school at the time, as confirmed by Tehri District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt.
Both students hailed from Nel Pilkhi village and were enrolled at the Government Inter College in Ghumetidhar, marking a profound loss for the local community.
