Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Fury: Massive Funds Allocated for Road Restoration

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the wrath of the monsoon rains as Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announces substantial financial support of Rs 2 crore for each of the flood-ravaged assembly constituencies. The announcement, made via a video posted on Singh's Facebook page, aims to address the extensive infrastructure damage.

In an effort to expedite repair works, the minister further announced Rs 50 lakhs for all state constituencies to restore roads and infrastructure. Among the 68 assembly regions, the district of Mandi has borne the brunt of the devastation, where relentless monsoon-induced disasters have imposed a heavy toll on both infrastructure and human lives.

Since June 20, the financial damage across Himachal Pradesh has reached Rs 751 crore with 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 17 landslides reported. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri reports significant progress in water scheme restorations in Saraj Constituency as the state government commits to rebuilding on a war footing.