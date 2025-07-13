Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Fury: Massive Funds Allocated for Road Restoration

Himachal Pradesh faced severe monsoon damage, prompting Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh to announce Rs 2 crore for affected constituencies and Rs 50 lakhs for general restoration. With 68 constituencies hit and Mandi severely impacted, efforts are underway to recover from the considerable infrastructure and human toll incurred since June 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-07-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 00:53 IST
Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Fury: Massive Funds Allocated for Road Restoration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the wrath of the monsoon rains as Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh announces substantial financial support of Rs 2 crore for each of the flood-ravaged assembly constituencies. The announcement, made via a video posted on Singh's Facebook page, aims to address the extensive infrastructure damage.

In an effort to expedite repair works, the minister further announced Rs 50 lakhs for all state constituencies to restore roads and infrastructure. Among the 68 assembly regions, the district of Mandi has borne the brunt of the devastation, where relentless monsoon-induced disasters have imposed a heavy toll on both infrastructure and human lives.

Since June 20, the financial damage across Himachal Pradesh has reached Rs 751 crore with 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 17 landslides reported. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri reports significant progress in water scheme restorations in Saraj Constituency as the state government commits to rebuilding on a war footing.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025