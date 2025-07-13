Global Health Briefs: Challenges and Developments

A global bird flu outbreak in Brazil, the leading chicken exporter, has led to trade restrictions as countries aim to prevent the spread of the virus. Brazil announced it is bird flu-free in commercial flocks after a 28-day absence of new cases, hoping for a reversal of these trade bans.

In South Korea, medical students who left in protest against a proposed increase in medical school admissions are set to return, urging educational reforms. The Korean Medical Association is pushing for changes to restore academic schedules and enhance training conditions.

Japan's Omron plans to expand in India as rising hypertension cases signify a robust market for blood pressure monitors, CEO Ayumu Okada announced. Meanwhile, Japan and China are progressing on resuming Japanese beef exports, halted since 2001, following an animal health agreement's implementation.

In scientific advancements, researchers have identified four autism subtypes, paving the way for personalized care. Each subtype shows distinct developmental, medical, behavioral, and psychiatric traits. In the U.S., a federal judge maintained a block on cutting off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood's health centers.