Protecting Our Pets from Sunburn Risks

Pet owners often underestimate the risk of sunburn for their animals. Light-colored or thin-coated pets are particularly vulnerable. Sunburn can lead to discomfort, skin issues, and even cancer. Preventive measures include limiting sun exposure, using pet-safe sunscreen, and protective clothing. Immediate treatment involves cold compresses, with severe cases requiring veterinary care.

Updated: 13-07-2025 09:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid rising global UV levels, pet owners need to be vigilant about the sunburn risks their animals face during summer months, according to experts at Nottingham Trent University.

Though a pet's fur provides some protection against harmful rays, animals with light-colored or thin coats are particularly susceptible to sunburn.

To mitigate risks, owners are advised to minimize outdoor exposure during peak sun hours, apply pet-safe sunscreens, and monitor for signs of skin damage, while consulting vets for serious cases.

