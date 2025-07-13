Save Guryul Ravine: A Fossil Treasure Under Threat

The Environmental Policy Group (EPG) has called on the state government to safeguard the 252-million-year-old Guryul Ravine Fossil Park in Khonmoh, Jammu and Kashmir, from illegal waste dumping. The EPG warned that a large garbage yard near the park endangers this globally significant geological site.

Highlighting the site's global importance, the EPG stated that Guryul Ravine offers crucial evidence of ecological collapse and recovery following a mass extinction event. The park is renowned among scientists for its unique sedimentary structures that reveal the world's first recorded tsunami, drawing international research attention.

Describing the waste dumping as an environmental crime, the EPG called for immediate action from top officials, including the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister, demanding the area be designated an eco-sensitive, no-dumping zone under environmental protection laws to preserve its ecological and scientific value.

