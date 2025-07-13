Debilitating Downpour: Search for Central Texas Flood Victims Paused
Emergency crews have suspended their search for flood victims in central Texas due to warnings of additional rainfall causing waterways to surge again. The search was first paused since the initial July 4 weekend flooding, which resulted in 129 deaths and over 170 missing persons.
- Country:
- United States
Search operations for flood victims in central Texas have been temporarily halted as emergency crews anticipate another round of heavy rain that could lead to swollen waterways. This marks the first pause in recovery efforts since initial flooding earlier in July.
Officials from the Ingram Fire Department have instructed search teams to evacuate the Guadalupe River corridor in Kerr County amidst increased chances of flash floods. The search was initiated after devastating flooding over the July 4 weekend claimed 129 lives and left more than 170 people unaccounted for.
With heavy rain persisting on Sunday, forecasters at the National Weather Service warned that the Guadalupe River could swell to 15 feet by afternoon. This would put critical infrastructure, including the Highway 39 bridge near Hunt, underwater, with numerous secondary roads and bridges already deemed extremely hazardous.
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Faces Early Monsoon Fury: Flash Floods, Destruction, and Lives Lost
Tragedy Strikes: Himachal Pradesh Flash Floods Claim Seven Lives
Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Heavy Rain: 34 Lives Lost Amid Landslides and Flash Floods
Himachal Flash Floods: BJP Criticizes State Government’s Response Amidst Extensive Damage
Devastating Flash Floods in Pakistan Claim Lives Amidst Political Turmoil